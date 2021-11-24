Carbone Honda Dealership Location In The Utica Area Has Been Sold
Effective today, Carbone Honda in the Utica area of Yorkville is now under a new name.
Carbone Honda is now LeadCar Honda Yorkville. Early November, LeadCar bought two other Lithia dealerships and became Leadcar Buick GMC Utica and Leadcar Chevrolet Yorkville. Now LeadCar will operate three dealerships in the Central New York region. Each location will be run by a Central New York native.
“I’d like to welcome the newest members of the LeadCar family from Carbone Chevrolet, Carbone Buick GMC, and now Carbone Honda—we are thrilled to have them join us." said Jason R. Brickl, Founder of Brickl Companies and CEO of LeadCar Systems, Their entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and unique ideas will keep LeadCar at the forefront of automotive retail well into the future.”
One employee has shared with us that LeadCar is extremely community focused, and they have big plans to be involved with our region when it comes to charities and events.
According to WIBX, the Carbone Auto Group was sold to Lithia Motors back in September of 2016. In October of 2021, the Steet Ponte Auto Group acquired Carbone/Lithia Nissan. Steet Ponte Nissan is located on Commercial Drive in Yorkville. As of November 2021, LeadCar acquired Leadcar Buick GMC Utica and Leadcar Chevrolet Yorkville.
Used Car Prices Will Continue To Rise Amid Manufacturing Shortage
According to Fox News, used car prices are expected to climb all across the United States as Americans fall victim to the new car manufacturing shortage. The average price of a used car was $28,364 in September, up nearly $8,000 since February of 2020. Despite the sharp rise in prices, consumers are eager to get their hands on a new ride. You can read the full report from industry experts on Fox News online.
