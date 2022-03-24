Car Stuck On New York Beach! You Won’t Believe How This Happened!

We have all done dumb things in our lives. Especially when we were younger. I can speak for myself and admit that when I was 17 I truly thought I knew everything. I recall thinking to myself "what else is there to learn?". WOW, was I wrong and perhaps the individuals experienced a life lesson recently.

To be blunt, don't drive your car on the beach!

Get our free mobile app

Earlier this month a group of individuals were inspired by a social media challenge! It was a call to action so to speak as each of them got behind the wheel and decided to head to the beach. Sounds normal until I tell you that some didn't sop at the parking lot and a few even parked on the beach...and got stuck.

According to New York State DEC, on Sunday March 6, Rangers teamed with New York State Park Police in response to a large gathering of cars at Captree State Park in Bayshore, NY. Not a big deal right? Maybe it's Senior Skip Day?

Google Google loading...

The report is that a social media "challenge" prompted these individuals to gather at Captree State Park. Some of these participants were driving recklessly and others parked on the fishing pier!

Officers found nearly half-a-dozen vehicles parked in and around the pier. One vehicl on the sand but ended up stuck!

dec.ny.gov dec.ny.gov loading...

Suspects were asked why and the response was ""to take pictures". Park Police issued tickets for:

Disturbing the natural state of a tidal wetland without a permit

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York Here's how many points speeding and other tickets will add to your driver's license.