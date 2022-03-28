Capital Region Teen Killed After Her Disabled Vehicle Struck on Northway
An 18-year-old from the Capital Region was killed in an early morning crash on Northway after her vehicle had become disabled and was stopped in the center lane of traffic.
That's according to New York State Police who say that Megi Hamza of Guilderland was traveling northbound on the Northway at around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday morning near the Twin Bridges when her vehicle became disabled in the middle land. Troopers say a tractor trailer driver turned on his hazard lights and pulled up alongside Hamza vehicle.
According to the accident report, the driver of an SUV, 72-year-old Timothy Murphy of Glens Falls, changed lanes to avoid tractor trailer but did not see the disabled sedan and slammed into it.
Hamza was taken to Albany Medical Center where she later died of her injuries. Murphy was also transported to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, state police said.
The accident is still under investigation.
‘Basic Instinct’ Home For Sale
Ukraine and the World's Response to Russia's Attack - February 24, 2022 to Present
11 Big Celebs You Can See in CNY This Spring/Summer
Top 11 Monarchies In The World
An 18-year-old from the Capital Region was killed in an early morning crash on Northway after her vehicle had become disabled and was stopped in the center lane of traffic.
That's according to New York State Police who say that Megi Hamza of Guilderland was traveling northbound on the Northway at around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday morning near the Twin Bridges when her vehicle became disabled in the middle land. Troopers say a tractor trailer driver turned on his hazard lights and pulled up alongside Hamza vehicle.
According to the accident report, the driver of an SUV, 72-year-old Timothy Murphy of Glens Falls, changed lanes to avoid tractor trailer but did not see the disabled sedan and slammed into it.
Hamza was taken to Albany Medical Center where she later died of her injuries. Murphy was also transported to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, state police said.
The accident is still under investigation.