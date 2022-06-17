City Of Rome New York Announces 2022 CanalFest Schedule

You know it's summer in Rome New York when you start talking CanalFest. CanalFest’22 will be here before you know it.

It's being held on August 5th, 6th and 7th. This annual festival takes place at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal. CanalFest’22 caps off Rome’s Honor America Days and occurs the week following the always popular Honor America Days Parade and Concert on the Lawn with attendant Fireworks.

Gates open Friday, August 5, at 5PM, and 12PM Saturday and Sunday, August 6th and 7th. Enjoy all the fun entertainment, rides, vendors, face painting, storytelling and culinary delights until dark then stay for the Fireworks.

There is no charge for attendance, however a donation of $1 is suggested. 100% of all proceeds from the event go back to the community over the year in the form of Rotary Donations and Community Service Projects.

Let’s Celebrate’, Rome Honor America Days To Take Place July 29 To Aug 3

WIBX reports details of the 39th annual Rome Honor American Days have been unveiled by the Honor America Days Committee and Rome Mayor Jackie Izzo. Izzo says Honor America Days will run from July 29th to August 3rd with this year's theme “Let’s Celebrate.”

The Honor America Days Parade will take place on Saturday, July 30th beginning promptly at 10:00AM, starting in the upper North James Street area near Rome Health. The parade will continue to West Embargo Street, past the reviewing stand at the Rome VFW and on to North George Street continuing to its conclusion in the downtown area.

