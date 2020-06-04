Rome Rotary Club Cancels 2020 Canalfest

The Rome Rotary Club has announced that they are cancelling Canalfest 2020 at Bellamy Harbor Park this year due to the Coronavirus.

The Rotary Club tells the Rome Sentinel that this decision was made due to state mandates for mass crowds.

“Rotary knows many people in Rome await this festival every year,” said Rotary President Nancy Neiley. “We are disappointed because we had many new exhibits and activities to bring to the community. The health and safety of our attendees and our volunteers is our top priority.”

This festival is the largest service project that Rotary undertakes every year. Canalfest will return in 2021.

“Please mark your calendars for the weekend of August 6-8, 2021.”

Who Is The Rome Rotary Club?

The Rome Rotary Club is a service organization with more than 40 members. Rotary International is an organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide, who provide humanitarian service and encourage high ethical standards in all vocations. Rotary club membership represents a cross-section of the community's business and professional men and women. The world's Rotary clubs meet weekly and are nonpolitical, nonreligious, and open to all cultures, races, and creeds. boo

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo Sets Opening Date for June 20

New owners, Christopher and Rebecca Stedman will operate the zoo daily June 20th through labor day, Monday, September 7. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Reservations will be required for admittance and rather than sell individual tickets, the price will be set per reservation. Reservations are for up to 10 people, with a fee of $50, meaning $5 per person if you come with 10 people.