Burgers And Brews Coming To The Saranac Brewery

Do you love burgers? Do you love Saranac beer or Soda? You'll love Burgers and Brews coming to the brewery.

The American Cancer Society is hosting this first time ever event at the F.X. Matt Brewery in Utica on Tuesday July 24th from 6PM - 9PM.

Burgers will be made by local all star chef Tim Hardiman, Executive Chef of The Tailor & the Cook and Utica Bread . Guests will have their choice of a specialty burger, regular burger, or a vegetarian option, as well as the choice of one of two sides. Saranac will provide beer or soda.

“The menu at The Tailor and the Cook doesn’t allow me to think about burgers, so this event is exciting and a new challenge for us. We are really looking forward to serving up some delicious burgers, using Greyrock Farms Beef, Utica Bread Rolls, and lots of great local trimmings! We can’t wait to hang with everyone at Saranac!”

This is an all-ages event but you must be 21 to purchase alcohol. Remsen Social Club will perform for customers, there will be raffles, corn hole, celebrity bartenders, and games. Tickets are $20, and they can be purchased online . Also, you can buy them the night of.

All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.