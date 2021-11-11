Did Skittles Explode In This Lucky Buffalo New York Home For Sale?

There's a home for sale in Buffalo New York that either looks like a bag of Skittles exploded, or a little kid picked the color scheme. What do you think of these photos?

This home definitely needs some makeovers. The home is located at 110 Chadduck Ave in Buffalo. It's currently on the market for $139,900. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and currently has a pending offer on the table. The home even has a mancave to escape in.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, single-family home in Erie County New York was originally constructed in 1925 and contains 1,448 square feet of living space sitting on a 0.08 acre lot ."

If you're on Facebook, the home was recently featured on Zillow Gone Wild. This page showcases some crazy homes that are currently on the market. However, there was truly a mixed bag of opinions on the colors and layout:

Shawna Williams: "I actually like a lot of it. But I get a total brothel vibe of the set up."

Frederick Tabares: "I always wondered what the pain of staring directly into an eclipse would feel like."

Molly Martian: "Go big or go home! love the vivid colors ❤ you get a lot of house for your money there!"

Erika Terwey: "I actually could live here.I would probably paint the red walls teal or 70s green and add more vintage"

Michelle Ullman: "I actually love the purple carpet. If the walls were painted white or a soft neutral instead of that ghastly red, and the right furniture instead of the weird stuff here, it would be gorgeous."

Kathy Steiner Taecker: "I get a “massage parlor” vibe from this place."

Emily Trawinski: "I would feel like I'm walking into a hookah lounge everytime I got home."

Sarah Adam: "I could almost tolerate the purple and red, but that 70s wood paneling has GOT to go."

You can learn more about the home on Zillow.