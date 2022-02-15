The Buffalo Bills Could Move Out Of New York?

Several months later after the initial talks of a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills, there are things that are still unable to find a compromise, and some Bills fans are getting concerned that the Bills may be moving out of Buffalo.

If you remember back in September, there were threats from the Buffalo Bills' owners Terry and Kim Pegula that the Buffalo Bills could be relocated to Austin while they were negotiating with the city of Buffalo to hand over a large chunk of taxpayer money for a new $1.5 billion stadium.

Is that going to happen? Is it on the table?

Relocating to Austin isn’t so much of a concern anymore, especially when you realize “Mafia means family,” so Bills’ fans will come from all over the world in subzero weather to support their teams, and they would do the same even if the Buffalo Bills moved to Austin.

The concern of the Bills franchise moving out of Buffalo is still prevalent, as just less than two months ago, the Pegulas sold their waterfront home, making Bills’ fans curious if they did intend to move the NFL team out of our city.

If the Buffalo Bills did move out of Buffalo, here are the 3 cities that they should move to.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell mentioned before the Super Bowl that he was “encouraged" by the progress being made on the negotiations for a new Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park. Goodell added, though, that time was imperative given the complexity of the negotiations.

The plan, as of right now, is to build an open air stadium in Orchard Park with an estimated price tag of $1.4 billion.

Terry and Kim Pegula have expressed that they will not sign an extension on the current lease if an agreement cannot be reached on the construction of a new stadium.

So who’s to say where the new stadium will be?

