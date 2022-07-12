Bruce Springsteen Announces 2023 US Tour With the E Street Band

Bruce Springsteen has unveiled 2023 U.S. tour dates with the E Street Band.

The trek kicks off Feb. 1 in Tampa before making its way through such major cities as Houston, Cleveland and New York City. Following an April 14 performance in Newark, N.J., the Boss will head overseas for a run of previously announced European dates.

A full list of U.S. tour dates can be found below.

Tickets for the 2023 U.S. shows will go on sale over the next two weeks, with the first sale date happening on July 20. The tour will use Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program; fans can register now through July 17 to be eligible for ticket purchasing. All verified registrants will be equally eligible to receive a purchasing access code, though registration does not guarantee code access and the subsequent ticket purchase.

More information on tickets can be found on Springsteen's website.

The trek will be Springsteen’s first with the E Street Band since 2017. In a statement released when the European dates were announced, the Boss shared his excitement to return to the road.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," Springsteen declared. "And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond!”

Springsteen’s last performance with the E Street Band took place more than five years ago in Auckland, New Zealand. Since then, he's engaged in his massively successful Springsteen on Broadway residency, which included more than 250 performances and ranked among the most profitable tours of the past half-decade.

More recently, Springsteen has made a habit of making surprise appearances onstage with a variety of other rockers. In June, he joined Coldplay for two songs during the band’s concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. A little over a week later, he took the stage with Paul McCartney during McCartney's concert at the same venue. Then on June 25, he joined McCartney again — along with Dave Grohl — during Macca’s headlining set at the Glastonbury festival in the U.K.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 2023 U.S. Tour

Feb. 1 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Feb. 3 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Feb. 5 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Feb. 7 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Feb. 10 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 14 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Feb. 16 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Feb. 18 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Feb. 21 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Feb. 25 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Feb. 27 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 2 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

March 5 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

March 7 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

March 9 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

March 12 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

March 14 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

March 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

March 18 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

March 20 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 23 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

March 25 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

March 27 - Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

March 29 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

April 1 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

April 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 7 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena

April 9 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

April 11 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

April 14 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center