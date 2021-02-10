Bruce Springsteen Charged With DWI at New Jersey Recreation Area

Bruce Springsteen was arrested on DWI charges in November at New Jersey's Gateway National Recreation Area, the National Park Service confirmed to NBC. The 71-year-old was also cited for reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

"On Nov. 14, 2020, Bruce Springsteen was arrested in Gateway National Recreation Area and received three citations: DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area," according to a statement from the Sandy Hook, N.J.-based park to Fox. Still unknown is why the news went unreported for months. Springsteen's representatives have not yet responded.

A Park Service spokeswoman told NBC that Springsteen was "cooperative throughout the process." He is reportedly expected to appear in a New Jersey court within the next few weeks.

The immediate fallout impacted his partnership with Jeep, for whom Springsteen starred in a Super Bowl spot over the weekend. The car company has now pulled the ad from its YouTube channel.

Filmed with Western Stars producer Ron Aniello, the two-minute commercial marked Springsteen's first-ever corporate partnership. There was no immediate word on whether Jeep planned to continue airing the spot on national television.

Springsteen also appeared during the prime-time Celebrating America special held on Inauguration Day, singing the song "Land of Hope and Dreams" from 2012's Wrecking Ball. His next scheduled performance is currently on Saturday, during the Light of Day Foundation's Winter Love Fest 2021 virtual concert.