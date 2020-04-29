Brimfield Street Project Lights Up Clinton for Essential Workers

If you've been down Brimfield Street in Clinton recently, you may have noticed solar lights brightening the road. It's all part of the 'Brimfield Street Project', designed to honor essential workers.

Inspired by the contributions of essential workers during the coronavirus shutdown, a group of Clinton women and a phenomenal videographer put together an incredible tribute - lighting up Brimfield Street with dozens of lights.

Kristen Martin says "ML Karin Nolan had an idea that inspired Hilarie Lally DeNoon and I to join her in bringing recognition to our local heroes. Our frontline healthcare workers, pharmacists, retail workers, bank staff helping small businesses get loans, policeman, corrections officers, EMTs, delivery teams who bring our mail and packages and countless other essential workers who leave their homes everyday to continue to work need our support."

Credit: Kristen Martin/FB

The women distributed solar lights to neighbors, and encouraged them to "leave a light on for our hometown heroes".

Credit: Spenser Carr/FB

Spenser Carr put together a video to complete the tribute.

Together, Brimfield Street continues to light up the night as a tribute to their essential worker neighbors.