A new warning is issued to pet owners from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) concerning the coronavirus.

Seven big cats are sick at the Bronx Zoo, a 4-year-old tiger who was suffering the worst has tested positive (NOT USING A HUMAN TEST) for the coronavirus. The others showing symptoms will not be tested due to the risks of anesthetizing, but all are expected to make a full recovery. The USDA and CDC are monitoring this situation.

Pets and other animals can be vulnerable to the coronavirus as public health employees believe the large cats became ill after being exposed to a zoo employee who was actively shedding virus.

For pet owners not sick with COVID-19, continue to interact with your animals as you usually would, but, please practice good hygiene: Suggestions via AVMA include:

Wash hands before and after interacting with your animals, including handling of food, supplies, and waste; keep feed, water, and any supplies used to deliver them clean; remove soiled bedding and replace as appropriate.

AVMA Warning To Pet Owners Sick With COVID-19:

Out of an abundance of caution and until more is known about this virus, if you are ill with COVID-19, you should restrict contact with pets and other animals, just as you would limit your contact with other people. When possible, have another member of your household or business take care of feeding and otherwise caring for any animals, including pets. If you have a service animal or you must care for your animals, including pets, wear a cloth facemask; don't share food, kiss, or hug them; and wash your hands before and after any contact with them. [AVMA]

There have been no reports of pets or livestock becoming ill with COVID-19 in the United States. There is also no evidence that domestic animals, including pets and livestock, can spread COVID-19 to people.

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Coronavirus Cancellations' and 'Coronavirus Latest' in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app and turn on notifications.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App