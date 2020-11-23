Bon Jovi ‘On a Night Like This’ Concert Film Will Stream for Free

Bon Jovi have announced a new concert documentary, On a Night Like This - Bon Jovi 2020. The film will be released on Nov. 27 at 6PM ET, streaming for free exclusively on the band’s official Facebook page.

The special is centered on the group’s recent album, 2020. Like almost everyone else, Bon Jovi’s lives were turned upside down this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Not only was the band’s LP delayed, but plans to tour in support of the release were put on hold.

On a Night Like This was filmed in Nashville and captures the band assembling to perform the album live together for the first time. “In the shadow of a challenging time for the world, the footage captures the spirit of live music and its ability to bring people together,” notes a press release announcing the film.

A trailer, released on the band’s various social media pages, gives a peak at what fans can expect from On a Night Like This. It showcases the band performing in an intimate setting, as well as a glimpse of the safety precautions put in place for the event. You can watch the trailer below.

Originally scheduled for May, but eventually pushed back until October, 2020 marked the 15th studio album of Bon Jovi’s career. The LP's initial track listing was altered to reflect the events of 2020, with the songs “Do What You Can” and "American Reckoning" - inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic and the killing of George Floyd, respectively - added to the album.

In a conversation with UCR, Jon Bon Jovi explained these changes allowed him to have "a different understanding of what 2020 meant as a piece of art, as my presentation to the world."