Bon Jovi Launch 2022 North American Tour: Setlist, Videos

Bon Jovi kicked of their 2022 spring North American tour with a performance last night at the Chi Health Center in Omaha, Neb.

The band began their set with “Limitless,” the opening track from their 2020 album 2020. From there, they moved on to “The Radio Saved My Life Tonight,” playing the tune for the first time in concert since Sept. 2015.

Bon Jovi continued mixing things up throughout the evening, performing classic hits like “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “Wanted Dead or Alive,” alongside deeper album cuts. Among the surprises, “Just Older,” which hasn’t been heard at a Bon Jovi concert in more than a decade.

Roughly midway through the set, the band delivered an acoustic trio of tunes, performing stripped down versions of “American Reckoning,” “We Don't Run” and “Someday I'll Be Saturday Night.”

Watch Bon Jovi Perform 'We Don’t Run’

Iconic track “Livin' on a Prayer” brought the house down at the end of the initial set. Bon Jovi then returned for an encore of “Love’s the Only Rule” and “Bad Medicine.”

The full set list from the show can be found below.

In a recent conversation with the Charlotte Observer, frontman Jon Bon Jovi described the “good problem” he faces when choosing a setlist.

“I’ve been blessed. I’ve released 17 albums in my career. That’s a lot of music. ... You go, ‘Oh, this one would be nice to pull out again.’ And it’s not an easy task, because the audience wants hear song X, Y and Z. ... You gotta do all the obvious hits,” he explained. “Believe me, it’s a good problem to have. But yeah, the hits take up 70%, and that leaves you with 30% for new material and obscure tracks. That’s the kind of breakdown. [So it leaves] you with X amount of slots for your artistic, you know, ‘listen-and-look-at-me’ moments, when it’s just about ‘I don’t care if you don’t wanna hear this song, I wanna play it. I’m allowed one or two of those.”

Watch Bon Jovi Perform ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’

“Then I have the benefit of changing it on a nightly basis,” he continued. “If somebody hears ‘Always’ one night and ‘Bed of Roses’ the next night, it’s cool. It’s all acceptable.”

“Truly, it is like a very simple [process],” the singer admitted, “but nonetheless a Rubik’s Cube.”

Watch Bon Jovi Perform ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’

Bon Jovi, Chi Health Center, Omaha, Neb., April 1, 2022

1. “Limitless”

2. “The Radio Saved My Life Tonight”

3. “You Give Love a Bad Name”

4. “We Weren't Born to Follow”

5. “It's My Life”

6. “Just Older”

7. “Born to Be My Baby”

8. “Beautiful Drug”

9. “Let It Rain”

10. “Keep the Faith”

11. “American Reckoning”

12. “We Don't Run”

13. “Someday I'll Be Saturday Night”

14. “Who Says You Can't Go Home”

15. “Lost Highway”

16. “Wanted Dead or Alive”

17. “Do What You Can”

18. “This House Is Not for Sale”

19. “Have a Nice Day”

20. “Livin' on a Prayer”

21. "Love's the Only Rule"

22. "Bad Medicine"