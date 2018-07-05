Boilermaker Road Race 2018 Weather

What will the weather be like this weekend for the 2018 Boilermaker Road Race?

Well, good news: the heatwave will practically be over by the time the race starts. According to Syracuse.com , when the 15k race in Utica starts at 8AM, the air will feel about 30 degrees cooler than it did last Sunday morning.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, temperatures in Utica are expected to be in the high 50s, rising into the low 70s by late morning. The dew point, the measure of water in the air, will be in the low 50s -- much better for runners than the subtropical, 70-plus dew points of the past few days."

You may not have to deal with the heat, but remember to stay hydrated. Conditions for this year's Boilermaker will be similar to last year's.