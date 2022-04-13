The Boilermaker Road Race is unveiling a new program designed to break barriers.

The Access Program will target the local immigrant, refugee and underserved communities.

The program will provide a select number of first-time runners with a complimentary entry into any of this year’s Boilermaker events, including the 15K and 5K races through a partnership with Wolfspeed.

The Sneaker Store in New Hartford will also provide running shoes for participants who demonstrate a need.

“The Boilermaker was conceived as an event to give back to the community by Earle Reed in 1978,” said Mark Donovan, Boilermaker president. “As we enter our 45th year, it’s clear that this race that has become ingrained into the community is so much more than a race. With the generous support of our friends at Wolfspeed and The Sneaker Store, we hope to build on this legacy, fostering participation through diversity and inclusion.

The overarching goal of the Access Program is to improve access to the Boilermaker’s namesake events by reducing barriers.

The Access Program builds on a key tenet of the Boilermaker organization-- that running and road-racing can change lives and no one should be excluded.

The program will also provide participants with the option of self-directed training programs or pathways to guided training through local running groups.

Boilermaker officials are working with local agencies that are already working with a number of diverse populations to identify potential applicants.

Applications are available through various local agencies or at boilermaker.com.

The application deadline is May 31.

The 45th running of Boilermaker will take place on Sunday, July 10,

