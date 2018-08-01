Boil Water Advisory Issued for Areas of Ilion

Bridge Construction will begin today in the Town of German Flatts. As a result of the construction, a boil water advisory has been issued for residents in certain areas of Ilion.

According to a release from Ilion Police, during the construction of a small bridge on Elizabethtown Road a water valve located near the bridge will be replaced.

Residents of South Ilion along Elizabethtown and Spinnerville Gulf Roads will be under a boil water advisory from Wednesday morning until further notice. The advisory is thought to only be in effect until Friday, however that will be pending a water test.

The advisory will only impact the stated areas, but will not affect the rest of the water system.