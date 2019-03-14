Black Keys Announce 2019 North American ‘Let’s Rock’ Tour
The Black Keys will launch a Let's Rock tour this fall. The news comes a week after the group's first new song in five years, "Lo/Hi."
The first show will be headlining the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas. That will be followed by 30 arena shows, with the final night taking place on Nov. 24 at Vancouver's Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 22 at 10AM, but there's also a couple of pre-sales lined up between March 19 at 10AM and March 21 at 10PM: One is for Citi cardholders and the other is for those who sign up for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program between now until March 17 at 10PM. All times are local.
Modest Mouse will open up all date. Further support, depending on the venue, will be provided by repeat repeat, Jessy Wilson (both artists have records produced by Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney) or Shannon & the Clams, who's signed to frontman Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound label.
You can see all dates below.
There's still no word on whether or not a new album is on the way or if "Lo/Hi" will be part of it.
The Black Keys 2019 North American Tour
Sept. 21 -- Las Vegas, NV -- Life Is Beautiful
Sept. 23 -- Denver, CO -- Pepsi Center
Sept. 24 -- Kansas City, M O -- Sprint Center
Sept. 25 -- St. Louis, MO -- Enterprise Center
Sept. 27 -- Chicago, IL -- United Center
Sept. 28 -- Minneapolis, MN -- Target Center
Sept. 30 -- Cleveland, OH -- Quicken Loans Arena
Oct. 1 -- Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 2 -- Columbus, OH -- Nationwide Arena
Oct. 4 -- Milwaukee, WI -- Fiserv Forum
Oct. 5 -- Detroit, MI -- Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 7 -- Pittsburgh, PA -- PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 8 -- Grand Rapids, MI -- Van Andel Arena
Oct. 9 -- Toronto, ON -- Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 11 -- Boston, MA -- TD Garden
Oct. 12 -- Washington, DC -- The Anthem
Oct. 14 -- Philadelphia, PA -- Wells Fargo Arena
Oct. 15 -- Brooklyn, NY -- Barclays Center
Nov. 5 -- Sunrise, FL -- BB&T Center
Nov. 6 -- Orlando, FL -- Amway Center
Nov. 8 -- Raleigh, NC -- PNC Arena
Nov. 9 -- Atlanta, GA -- State Farm Arena
Nov. 12 -- Houston, TX -- Toyota Center
Nov. 13 -- Austin, TX -- Frank Erwin Center
Nov. 14 -- Fort Worth, TX -- Dickies Arena
Nov. 16 -- Phoenix, AZ -- Talking Stick Resort Arena
Nov. 17 -- San Diego, CA -- Pechanga Arena
Nov. 19 -- Los Angeles, CA -- The Forum
Nov. 20 -- San Francisco, CA -- TBA
Nov. 22 -- Portland, OR -- Moda Center
Nov. 23 -- Tacoma, WA -- Tacoma Dome
Nov. 24 -- Vancouver, BC -- Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena