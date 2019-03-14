Black Keys Announce 2019 North American ‘Let’s Rock’ Tour

The Black Keys will launch a Let's Rock tour this fall. The news comes a week after the group's first new song in five years, " Lo/Hi ."

The first show will be headlining the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas. That will be followed by 30 arena shows, with the final night taking place on Nov. 24 at Vancouver's Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 22 at 10AM, but there's also a couple of pre-sales lined up between March 19 at 10AM and March 21 at 10PM: One is for Citi cardholders and the other is for those who sign up for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program between now until March 17 at 10PM. All times are local.

Modest Mouse will open up all date. Further support, depending on the venue, will be provided by repeat repeat, Jessy Wilson (both artists have records produced by Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney) or Shannon & the Clams, who's signed to frontman Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound label.

You can see all dates below.

There's still no word on whether or not a new album is on the way or if "Lo/Hi" will be part of it.

The Black Keys 2019 North American Tour

Sept. 21 -- Las Vegas, NV -- Life Is Beautiful

Sept. 23 -- Denver, CO -- Pepsi Center

Sept. 24 -- Kansas City, M O -- Sprint Center

Sept. 25 -- St. Louis, MO -- Enterprise Center

Sept. 27 -- Chicago, IL -- United Center

Sept. 28 -- Minneapolis, MN -- Target Center

Sept. 30 -- Cleveland, OH -- Quicken Loans Arena

Oct. 1 -- Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 2 -- Columbus, OH -- Nationwide Arena

Oct. 4 -- Milwaukee, WI -- Fiserv Forum

Oct. 5 -- Detroit, MI -- Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 7 -- Pittsburgh, PA -- PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 8 -- Grand Rapids, MI -- Van Andel Arena

Oct. 9 -- Toronto, ON -- Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 11 -- Boston, MA -- TD Garden

Oct. 12 -- Washington, DC -- The Anthem

Oct. 14 -- Philadelphia, PA -- Wells Fargo Arena

Oct. 15 -- Brooklyn, NY -- Barclays Center

Nov. 5 -- Sunrise, FL -- BB&T Center

Nov. 6 -- Orlando, FL -- Amway Center

Nov. 8 -- Raleigh, NC -- PNC Arena

Nov. 9 -- Atlanta, GA -- State Farm Arena

Nov. 12 -- Houston, TX -- Toyota Center

Nov. 13 -- Austin, TX -- Frank Erwin Center

Nov. 14 -- Fort Worth, TX -- Dickies Arena

Nov. 16 -- Phoenix, AZ -- Talking Stick Resort Arena

Nov. 17 -- San Diego, CA -- Pechanga Arena

Nov. 19 -- Los Angeles, CA -- The Forum

Nov. 20 -- San Francisco, CA -- TBA

Nov. 22 -- Portland, OR -- Moda Center

Nov. 23 -- Tacoma, WA -- Tacoma Dome

Nov. 24 -- Vancouver, BC -- Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena