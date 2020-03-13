Bishop Lucia Issues Dispensation From Obligation Of Sunday Mass

The Bishop of the Syracuse Catholic Diocese has issued a dispensation for the obligation to attend Sunday mass.

Bishop Douglas Lucia says masses throughout the Diocese will continue to be offered.

Those with underlying health conditions are especially encouraged to remain at home.

Lucia asks those who decide to stay home to observe mass on television or the internet.

The Revised Liturgical Response to the Coronavirus was shared with all pastors and staff among the seven counties of the Diocese of Syracuse and can be found on the diocesan website.