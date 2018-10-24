A Quiet Place was all about surviving post-apocalyptic monsters who hunted by sound. But in Bird Box , survival is all about limiting your sight. In the new Netflix thriller, there’s an evil entity taking over people’s vision, and once you see it, you lose your damn mind.

In the first trailer for Bird Box , a woman starts smashing her head through a window. Cool, super chill. Then Sarah Paulson sees something that makes her flip her car over. Get Out ‘s Lil Rel Howery describes it as “an entity that takes on the form of your worst fears,” and then seemingly makes people want to go mad and kill themselves. That sounds terrifying as heck, but has this mysterious creature met Sandra Bullock ? A woman who’s not gonna let some stupid monster destroy her and her children. Sandra Bullock is a survivor baby, and she’s about the survive the hell out of this post-apocalyptic evil.

Here’s the official synopsis, which doesn’t reveal much more:

In the wake of an unknown global terror, a mother must find the strength to flee with her children down a treacherous river in search of safety. Due to unseen deadly forces, the perilous journey must be made blindly.

The film is an adaptation of the 2014 novel of the same name by Josh Marlerman. Based on the book reviews, it sounds like a must-read if you dig chilling psychological horror and sci-fi. I might just pick it up before the movie comes out. Even more promising is the creative team behind the film. Bird Box comes from Danish director Susanne Bier ( After the Wedding, AMC’s The Night Manager ) and Arrival screenwriter Eric Heisserer. Not sold yet? The cast is great. On top of the mini Ocean’s 8 reunion and Howery, it also stars Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich, Jacki Weaver, Tom Hollander, Rosa Salazar, and B.D. Wong.

Bird Box hits Netflix on December 21.