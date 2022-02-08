This Central New Yorker Won How Much On Bingo At Turning Stone?

We all know what you're thinking... There's no way someone walked away with over $100K by playing bingo. You're right. They won double that amount.

Karen B. from Syracuse just took home Turning Stone's largest bingo jackpot of the year. The Central New York native won $278,785 on Monday with a $4 bingo add-on called MPBingo. By connecting to 10 other bingo halls across the country, guests now have even more chances to win some of the largest jackpots out there.

Robert Mescavage/Turning Stone Robert Mescavage/Turning Stone loading...

Karen originally only ended up winning $1,000 from the regular bingo game at Turning Stone. After adding on her wins in MPBingo, she won an extra $278,785. Pretty crazy to think how much her winnings grew just pay putting in an extra $4.

There are more chances to win big with bingo like Karen did at Turning Stone:

On March 6th, the casino is hosting their Spring Fling. Guests will have the opportunity to win $135,000 in cash and prizes. This includes over $5,000 in door prizes, $100 gift cards, TV's, iPad's and more. Doors open at 9am and the main session starts at 1:30pm.

The $10K Bingo Games are on April 23rd this year. Regular games will pay winners $10,000 each, with jackpots reaching up to $25,000. Both electronic and paper cards cost $199 to enter. Doors open at 9am.

Turning Stone Resorts and Casino has also recently made huge improvements to their buffet. Have you gone to check it out yet?

Take A Look At Turning Stone Casino's New Buffet: 7 Kitchens The resort casino's culinary team has curated a menu for the restaurant’s seven market-style stations that will feature a mix of new food options, while also offering new twists on all the classics. Here's some photos of what you can expect it to look like.

Why stop at Turning Stone? Here are the best casino's to visit with friends and family in New York State.

"Jackpot!" Ten of Upstate New York's Best Casinos

Forbes Names Turning Stone Gingerbread Village Best in the Country The gingerbread village, an annual tradition at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York is among the best in the country.