This Central New Yorker Won How Much On Bingo At Turning Stone?
We all know what you're thinking... There's no way someone walked away with over $100K by playing bingo. You're right. They won double that amount.
Karen B. from Syracuse just took home Turning Stone's largest bingo jackpot of the year. The Central New York native won $278,785 on Monday with a $4 bingo add-on called MPBingo. By connecting to 10 other bingo halls across the country, guests now have even more chances to win some of the largest jackpots out there.
Karen originally only ended up winning $1,000 from the regular bingo game at Turning Stone. After adding on her wins in MPBingo, she won an extra $278,785. Pretty crazy to think how much her winnings grew just pay putting in an extra $4.
There are more chances to win big with bingo like Karen did at Turning Stone:
On March 6th, the casino is hosting their Spring Fling. Guests will have the opportunity to win $135,000 in cash and prizes. This includes over $5,000 in door prizes, $100 gift cards, TV's, iPad's and more. Doors open at 9am and the main session starts at 1:30pm.
The $10K Bingo Games are on April 23rd this year. Regular games will pay winners $10,000 each, with jackpots reaching up to $25,000. Both electronic and paper cards cost $199 to enter. Doors open at 9am.
Turning Stone Resorts and Casino has also recently made huge improvements to their buffet. Have you gone to check it out yet?
