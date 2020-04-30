If you're going outside and can't social distance, wear a mask. A New York sign encouraging everyone to follow the guidelines says it best - Outside with no mask? Fuhgeddaboutit.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has said it for weeks and increased increased for those not following the guidelines. Business owners in Oneida County face $2,000 fines for anyone in their establishment without a mask.

Someone should tell Vice President Mike Pence who toured the Mayo Clinic and was the only one without a mask.