Big Apple Music Giving Away Free Books During Quarantine

Looking for your next good read while you're cooped up at home? Big Apple Music in New Hartford has you covered, and you can swing by the table outside their store to choose your book -- for free!

The music store is currently only open for curbside, no-contact pickup for music and instrument needs, but they are continuing to find new ways to help central New Yorkers pass time in quarantine.

The company posted about their book table on their Facebook page Tuesday morning, and after a successful first day, the table is back out and refilled with more books today. Central New Yorkers can stop by and pick up a book at the store on Seneca Turnpike until they are gone. Big Apple just asks that people take only one book each and maintain social distance with one person at the table at a time.

This isn't the first time Big Apple has stepped up to help the community in one way or another during the coronavirus crisis. WKTV reports that earlier this month, Mark Bolos Jr., the vice president of Big Apple Music, helped local medical staff by donating 1,000 total masks to Mohawk Valley Health System and Rome Memorial Hospital.

