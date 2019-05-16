Family vacation, catching up on bills, wiping sweat from your brow.

No matter the reason, we all can agree that now is the best time of the year to have some extra bills in your wallet.

That's why we're giving you THREE chances to win up to $5,000 weekdays (excluding May 27) through May 31 with our Rock Rewards Cash Code!

Ready to take the first steps toward getting that extra cash? Here's what you need to do:

Listen to us weekdays for our daily codewords. Yup, that's right. There will be more than one codeword each day as you will have THREE chances to win. Listen at 7:20AM, 11:10AM, and 4:10PM

When you hear a code word, enter it right here.

You better have that ringer turned on because you next might be getting a call saying you've won anywhere from $500 to $5,000 with

Go ahead and take a couple of minutes to make sure your phone is ready and you have Downloaded our app. You can DOWNLOAD IT NOW and take us with you wherever you go!

The rest of us will enjoy this oddly satisfying video of money being bundled.

Are you ready to get a call saying you just won $5,000?

Start listening NOW for those three daily code words. Each one is another chance for you to win cash!

The more code words you enter throughout the contest, the better chance you will have to take home the grand prize of $5,000, so be sure to listen all day, every day.

While you're waiting to win some cash, maybe you should check out these other great prizes.

Start your summer off right! Keep listening for your chance to win $5,000!