Because This Year is Nuts, a Goat Was Hanging Out on Route 49

This year couldn't get more bizarre, so why not: there was a random goat hanging out on Route 49.

Credit: Ariel Smith

The picture of Mr. Goat (or is it Ms. Goat?) was snapped near the SUNY Poly exit ramp off Route 49 in Marcy. Are the animals finally taking over, now that the humans are quarantined?

Don't laugh, it's happening (kinda) in other parts of the world.

It's happening in the United States, too. (Although, to be fair, wild turkeys and squirrels have pretty much owned Central New York for a while now.)

Anyway, say hello to your new Goat Overlord.

(No goats were harmed in the writing of this story. Authorities were contacted. We can only assume the Goat is the new sheriff.)