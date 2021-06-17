Beautiful Chittenango Falls Has More Handrails and New Stairs

A new project is underway at Chittenango Falls that includes adding some new stairs and handrails.

Anyone who has been hiking at Chittenango Falls knows when the stairs are wet, they are super slippery. So you'll be excited to know that upgrades are underway as part of an ongoing project to make things a bit safer for outdoor enthusiasts.

Recent hikers have commented that the new stairs along the riverbed at Chittenango Falls are awesome. Also getting high marks is the bottom half of the trail going down from the falls; it's all redone with wood and crushed stone. Hikers also applaud the extra handrails by the stone stairs.

We called Chittenango Falls State Park, and they said the upgrades would be an ongoing process, and more will be done when funds are presented. Hopefully, next up is fixing the upper half of the stone trail, because again, It's very slippery when wet. Have you scared yourself silly there?

For those not familiar with Chittenango Falls, it's located in Cazenovia and boasts a 167-foot bedrock waterfall sculpted by a glacier over 400 million years ago. You can view the falls from the top, walk the winding trail into the gorge, view the falls from the footbridge, and return to the top along the small trail on the opposite side of the gorge.

The park has a couple of pavilions that you can rent for the day, it's pet friendly, and you can go fishing and have a picnic as well as hiking and exploring.

