Basketball fans in Syracuse, New York can soon get back on the courts. Hoops are finally going up after being taken down over a year ago.

Over the next three weeks, 39 basketball courts will be opened in phases, giving the Parks Department time to monitor usage and health requirements and to adjust the reinstallation schedule if necessary.

“Basketball is important to people of all ages in our community, especially our youth, and it has positive effects on the health and well-being of our residents,” said Commissioner Julie LaFave. “We ask all users of our courts to follow safety guidelines. We want the rims to remain in place and our courts to be enjoyed by all once again.”

Get our free mobile app

Health and safety guidelines will be posted at each court. Face coverings must be worn at all times and social distancing must be observed on and around courts. All court users and park visitors are requested to follow guidelines.

Week of March 29

Burnet Park

Kirk Park

McChesney Park

Thornden Park

Week of April 5

Barker Square Playlot

Barry Park

Clinton Playlot

Eastwood Heights

Lewis Park

Lincoln Park

Onondaga Park (Upper)

Roesler Park

Skiddy Park

Sunnycrest Park

Washington Park

Week of April 12

Comfort Tyler Park

Home Wheaton Park

Libba Cotten Grove Park

McKinley Park

Ormand Spencer Park

Schiller Park

Spirit of Jubilee Park

Westmoreland Park

Wilson Park

Van Duyn School

Dr. Weeks School

What about the hoops closer to home? Rome Mayor Jackie Izzo says she is working to reopen courts in conjunction with Utica. "We are collaborating with the Oneida County Health Department and our colleagues in the City of Utica to enact a consistent policy regarding outdoor basketball. We are working through the guidance requirements and will announce our plan to reopen the outdoor courts in the very near future.”

20 Sure Signs Spring is Near in CNY Spring isn't defined by the date on a calendar in central New York. Here's sure signs the season is near.