Basketball Fans Excited Hoops Finally Going Back Up in Syracuse
Basketball fans in Syracuse, New York can soon get back on the courts. Hoops are finally going up after being taken down over a year ago.
Over the next three weeks, 39 basketball courts will be opened in phases, giving the Parks Department time to monitor usage and health requirements and to adjust the reinstallation schedule if necessary.
“Basketball is important to people of all ages in our community, especially our youth, and it has positive effects on the health and well-being of our residents,” said Commissioner Julie LaFave. “We ask all users of our courts to follow safety guidelines. We want the rims to remain in place and our courts to be enjoyed by all once again.”
Health and safety guidelines will be posted at each court. Face coverings must be worn at all times and social distancing must be observed on and around courts. All court users and park visitors are requested to follow guidelines.
Week of March 29
Burnet Park
Kirk Park
McChesney Park
Thornden Park
Week of April 5
Barker Square Playlot
Barry Park
Clinton Playlot
Eastwood Heights
Lewis Park
Lincoln Park
Onondaga Park (Upper)
Roesler Park
Skiddy Park
Sunnycrest Park
Washington Park
Week of April 12
Comfort Tyler Park
Home Wheaton Park
Libba Cotten Grove Park
McKinley Park
Ormand Spencer Park
Schiller Park
Spirit of Jubilee Park
Westmoreland Park
Wilson Park
Van Duyn School
Dr. Weeks School
What about the hoops closer to home? Rome Mayor Jackie Izzo says she is working to reopen courts in conjunction with Utica. "We are collaborating with the Oneida County Health Department and our colleagues in the City of Utica to enact a consistent policy regarding outdoor basketball. We are working through the guidance requirements and will announce our plan to reopen the outdoor courts in the very near future.”
