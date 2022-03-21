‘Basic Instinct’ Home For Sale For $29 Million

It’s a home featured in one of the most iconic movies on the 1990’s.

The 1992 thriller “Basic Instinct” starred Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone and the house in Carmel, California is on sale for a cool $29.6 million.

The house was most recently used as the setting for the award-winning HBO series “Big Little Lies” with Reece Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

The home has changed hands over the years, and was owned for a few years by aviator Steve Follett, with the current owner investing millions in renovations.

No longer the beach house shown in the film, the restoration has taken the house into the 21st century.

The 12,000-square-foot residence with five bedrooms, nine baths, 12 fireplaces and two kitchens is sited on over two acres of lushly planted grounds with a pool, spa and grotto hidden away among tropical foliage.

The house also contains a two-story library, gourmet main kitchen with glass-walled breakfast area, a second kitchen, and a gym and sauna.

Glass walls provide Pacific Ocean and coastal views.

There is a greenhouse and various levels of terraces that meander down closer to the water. One is for outdoor dining, another for a firepit and another, just to sit, listen and observe the ocean.

There is also a private hot tub surrounded by a natural rock wall facing the ocean.

And an interesting fact about Carmel, California, where the home is located.

Camel has unique laws, including no high heels for women without a permit, should they cause a fall on the uneven pavement.

Take a photo tour of the stunning property.

‘Basic Instinct’ Home For Sale It’s a home featured in one of the most iconic movies on the 1990’s. The 1992 thriller “Basic Instinct” starred Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone and the house in Carmel, California is on sale for a cool $29.6 million. Here's a photo gallery of the stunning property.



Oswego Home With A Kitchen That Would Make Gordon Ramsay Proud

Take A Look Inside Jonah Hill's $11 Million Dollar New York City Home Jonah Hill is moving out of New York. Take a look inside his $11 Million dollar home on the New York City market.



.