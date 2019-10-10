Bank Of Utica And City Of Utica To Host New Year’s Eve Party

The City of Utica and the Bank of Utica are teaming up to host a New Year's Eve Celebration.

The outdoor street party will take on December 31st from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

It will be held on Genesee Street between Bank Place and Devereux Street.

The free event will feature live music from Classified, Ladies of Soul and the Dovetones, along with a fire and ice tower sculpture.

Attendees will be able to enjoy Saranac beverages, as well as visit local bars and restaurants, with food and drink specials.

The Bank of Utica Tower will count down to 2020, followed by a fireworks display at midnight.