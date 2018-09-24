Another Ilion Water Issue Announced by Mayor

The Village of Ilion is dealing with another water issue. According to Mayor Brian Lamica, he was notified by the Water Department that water levels required them to increase the amount of water from the wells into the system.

The low levels in the clear well are the main cause of the need for the increased supply. Water crews worked through the night to make sure that the filter beds were cleaned at the treatment plant to resolve the issue.

As a result of the increase in supply, Mayor Lamica is advising residents that they may see discoloration in their water. This will happen throughout the morning and for the rest of the day.