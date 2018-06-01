Ann Wilson Reveals ‘Immortal’ Solo Album Details

Ann Wilson confirmed the track listing and guest list for her solo album Immortal , which will be released on Sept. 14.

She had previously announced a new title for the record, which had originally been called Songs for the Living Vol. 1 . The album contains new recordings of songs written by artists who have recently died. You can see the fill track listing below.

“The original working titles evolved as the concept for the album evolved, a little bit at a time," the Heart singer said in a press release announcing the LP. "As my understanding of what I had undertaken grew and clarified, I realized a larger truth -- that the souls may have departed, but the songs will forever be their resonances. These are the poets of our time and their expressions must be handed down. Poetry is lasting and elemental like carvings in rock."

Wilson added that Warren Haynes plays “You Don’t Own Me,” which was originally sung by Lesley Gore, and on Tom Petty ’s “Luna," and that Ben Mink is featured on L eonard Cohen 's “A Thousand Kisses Deep” and Amy Winehouse's “Back to Black.” She said original Heart producer Mike Flicker was an “important element” in the project. “He was my first teacher in the studio and knows how to provide that special support needed to bring out my soul in the recording process," she said. "It is exciting to work with him for the first time since 1980.”

As for the cover of “You Don’t Own Me,” which breaks from Immortal 's theme, Wilson noted that the song "was originally an early feminist anthem in the 1960s and '70s. Since then the idea of self possession has grown to be more universal. ... This song is about refusing to be objectified and owned. By anyone.”

Wilson hits the road on July 18 with Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers on a tour called The Stars Align. Before that, she plays a few standalone shows, which you can see below.

Ann Wilson, 'Immortal' Track Listing

1. ”A Different Corner" (George Michael)

2. ”A Thousand Kisses Deep" (Leonard Cohen)

3. ”Back to Black" (Amy Winehouse)

4. “Baker Street" (Gerry Rafferty)

5. ”I Am the Highway" (Chris Cornell, Audioslave)

6. ”I’m Afraid of Americans" (David Bowie)

7. ”Life in the Fast Lane" (Eagles)

8. ”Luna" (Tom Petty)

9. ”Politician" (Cream)

10. ”You Don't Own Me" (Lesley Gore)

Ann Wilson 2018 Tour

July 6: Snoqualmie, WA – Snoqualmie Casino

July 7: Bremerton, WA – Admiral Theatre

July 9: Salem, OR – Elsinore Theatre

July 11: Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion

July 2: Lemoore, CA – Tachi Palace

July 14: Albuquerque, NM – Route 66 Casino

July 15: Aspen, CO – Belly Up