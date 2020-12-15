An NYC ICU Nurse Was The First American To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine

Sandra Lindsay, ICU nurse and director of critical care at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the vaccine just after 9 a.m. Monday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo looked on from Albany via livestream.

<iframe src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8783707" width="476" height="267" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>

Source: <a href="https://abc7ny.com/covid-vaccine-coronavirus-pfizer-ny/8763858/">ABC 7</a>