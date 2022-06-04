Americas Oldest 5 and Dime Store Is Right Here In the Capital Region?

Memorial Day weekend is here! Hopefully you can enjoy some time off from work and spend time with family and friends maybe even take a ride and explore New York State. There are so many amazing places to discover and you don't even have to leave the Capital Region.

About a year ago at this time I made my way North of my home and ended up finding a store that opened for business 50 years before I was even born and it's still going strong. I found the oldest operating Five and Dime store in the country!

Can you imagine being well over 100 years old and still going strong? That would be remarkable for any human being and equally as impressive for a business. Welcome to the the village of Northville, New York, home to the oldest operating Five and Dime store in the United States!

The name of the store has changed a few time over the years but this classic retail gem has not. Scroll through the pictures below and you will see how they continue to embrace their vintage past while evolving into the future.

Oldest Operating Five and Dime Store in the United States Take a look around the nation's oldest operating five and dime store. It just happens to be located in the village of Northville, New York

