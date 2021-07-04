Are you looking to round out (or start) your vinyl record collection with some influential classic rock albums from decades past? If so, Amazon wants to send you a new copy of a surprise vinyl rock album exclusively from the 1960s or '70s, once a month, for $25 a pop.

It's what Amazon is calling the Vinyl of the Month Club: The Golden Era. Once subscribed, the records one would successively receive, while otherwise left a mystery besides the general genre and epoch, would include LPs from Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, Aretha Franklin, Miles Davis, ABBA and others.

"Join the club and receive one must-own record from the Golden Era of Vinyl (1960s-1970s) each month, handpicked by the experts at Amazon Music," Amazon advertises. "Start or grow an enviable collection with some of the greatest albums ever. … You can skip a month or cancel any time."

The service is meant to be a boon for newcomers to vinyl who are just starting their rock record collections. However, some subscribers on Amazon who've already started receiving the releases have questioned certain details about the service.

"I decided to give it a try just to see what happens," one reviewer remarked, "because there's no information whatsoever available about the selection process, pressings or even what record is being offered other than the … time period and the few artist names on the 'product' website. … I received a 2LP repress of [Pink Floyd's] The Wall, which I'm happy with, but the 'experts' that select the records, the records selected and, frankly, everything but the subscription's price remains a mystery. I'd like to know who is curating this collection and be able to see the selection in advance."

Find out (some) more at amazon.com.