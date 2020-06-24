Say it ain't so! Alcohol to-go may soon be gone in central New York.

One good thing to come out of the coronavirus pandemic was bars and restaurants being able to sell alcohol to-go and make deliveries with any food order. But that could end on Saturday.

Governor Cuomo allowed for the sale of alcohol with take out food deliveries back in March. But it's expected to end Saturday, June 27th.

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020 at 8:00PM, alcoholic beverages sold for off-premises consumption may be sold for takeout or may be delivered to the customer’s residence. This shall continue until June 27, 2020 but may be extended or reduced depending upon the circumstances.

The guidance was modified and extended to July 3rd, but only for any regions entering Phase Two. Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and North Country regions are already in Phase Three, allowing restaurants to open for indoor and outdoor dining at a reduced capacity.

The Governor could extend alcohol to-go sales and deliveries in central New York, but time is running out.

If you're not ready to head back to your favorite watering hole just yet, you'd better stock up on your favorite adult beverage in the next few days.