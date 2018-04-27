Hear Ace Frehley’s New ‘Bronx Boy’ Single

Ace Frehley has released the first single from his next studio album, which is expected to hit stores this summer. You can listen to the autobiographical "Bronx Boy" below.

The former Kiss guitarist has yet to set an exact release date or reveal the title for the upcoming album, which will be his eighth solo effort and first collection of new material since 2014's Space Invader . In 2016, he released Origins, Vol. 1 , a collection of cover songs.

In another sign of the increasingly close relationship between Frehley and his former bandmates, Gene Simmons reportedly co-wrote two songs for the upcoming album. "I think Gene actually came up with more ideas than I did, and I just kind of complemented them," Frehley explained . "I was really pleased, and so was he."

The duo has been thick as thieves lately, with Frehley accompanying Simmons for acoustic performances on his Vault meet-and-greet events, and the two sharing the concert stage for the first time in 16 years at a benefit concert. Frehley will also open for Simmons' solo band on an upcoming Australian tour .

Still, both Simmons and Paul Stanley (who contributed vocals to a cover of Free's "Fire and Water" on Frehley's Origins album) have made it clear that the original Spaceman will not be returning to Kiss. "That’s not gonna happen," Simmons declared in a recent interview. "Ace has been in and out of the band three different times. That’s enough.”