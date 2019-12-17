The album is called Back in Black, but maybe it should be Back in Platinum. AC/DC keep racking up the chart honors, with four songs off of their classic 1980 album Back in Black earning new sales certifications.

Both the title track and "You Shook Me All Night Long" were certified as triple platinum by the RIAA on December 12, while two other tracks from the album -- "Shoot to Thrill" and "Hell's Bells" -- achieved platinum status for the first time.

The news comes on the heels of another recent sales feat, with the Back in Black album being certified for shipments of 25 million copies by the RIAA.

Where songs are concerned, the RIAA counts one equivalent song unit as being equal to a single digital song sale or 150 on-demand audio or video streams.

Look for interest in AC/DC to increase in 2020, as reports have suggested that a new AC/DC album is on the way, with both singer Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd returning to the band. The album is also expected to include parts recorded by late guitarist Malcolm Young while he was still living.