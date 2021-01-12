AC/DC’s Angus Young Hasn’t Written Music With Axl Rose

Angus Young clarified that he hasn't written new music with Axl Rose.

The Guns N' Roses frontman temporarily joined as AC/DC's live singer in 2016 after Brian Johnson's hearing issues forced him to exit the remaining dates of their Rock or Bust World Tour. But despite a few vague hints suggesting Rose and Young might link up on some songs, the guitarist confirmed to Rolling Stone that no collaboration occurred.

"Nothing really came out solid," Young said. "I know that he has a lot of things he’s involved in. I don’t even know if you would say it was music. But he had a lot of things that he was involved in."

Asked directly if they wrote any tracks, he added, "No, no. That never happened."

In a June 2016 Q&A session in London, Rose enthused about working with Young, and his comments led to wide fan speculation.

"I feel protective; I feel I do not want to let this guy down – more than almost anybody I’ve ever known – and I don’t know why," the singer said. "And he’s very responsive to me. And they said they hadn’t seen him this happy, they hadn’t seen him moving around [this much]. In between songs, he’s playing other stuff [that has inspired potential new song ideas]. So that’s kind of a neat thing between musicians.”

Even if the duo never wrote any songs, Rose was instrumental in keeping AC/DC moving forward during a tough time — and four years after his live assist, the band (with Johnson) released their 17th studio LP, Power Up.

"Axl Rose contacted us [about filling in onstage]," Young told Rolling Stone. "I’ll be forever grateful for him for doing that. He was very pro about doing it. He really gave a great performance."