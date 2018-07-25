If you missed the movie 'A Quiet Place' in the theater, you could now watch it at home, and I think it will be even scarier!

As you know by now, the blockbuster ' A Quiet Place ' starring John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt was filmed in Little Falls . The budget was $17 million to make the 95-minute horror thriller and domestically brought in $187,788,555 according to Box Office Mojo . In its opening weekend, it ranked #1 at 3,508 theaters and was ultimately shown in 3,808 theaters.

If you didn't see 'A Quiet Place' in the theatre, I have good news. It's now available to stream, for rent at your local Redbox , and for sale in all formats: digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Imagine watching this horror movie in the dark at your house, and you hear a noise. Your floor squeaks when no one is walking on it. Your dogs start barking and snarling for no reason. You can scare yourself silly right? I know I can! We can immerse ourselves in the story and not be bothered by rude moviegoers. I can't wait to watch it again at home with all the lights off, and it turned up loud.