Are There Flying Deer In Central New York?

We've all heard the legends of Bigfoot, UFOs and the Lochness Monster. Are there flying deer as well? A sign located in the City of Rome suggests it is possible.

Eric Beasock, a resident of Rome, was driving to work Tuesday when he noticed the strange sign. When asked to explain the phenomenon, he was speechless.

Now of course there has to be some kind of mistake or an addition made by a prankster, but the sign that used to signify pedestrians crossing is now dedicated to warning motorists of deer crossing.

Whether the deer has wings or not, watch out while on the road because hitting a deer leads to costly repairs. Maybe, Eric will capture a photo of the actual flying deer. Then, we would know for sure.