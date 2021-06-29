900 Pound Great White Shark Swimming Off New York Coast

There's a 900-pound great white shark that's been spotted swimming around the coast of New York.

Freya is a great white shark that is 11.26 feet long and weighs 883 pounds. She was first spotted in Oslow Bay on March 26 off the North Carolina coast by Ocearch, an organization built to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean. A few months later Freya swam north. June 20 Freya was near the Hamptons. The next day she was at the tip of Long Island in the Block Island sound. She's now swimming further north. Her last ping was near Nantucket Island on June 27.

Freya is a sub-adult female white shark and her name was chosen by Ocearch's partner Sea World. The name translates to "Noble Woman." She was named in homage to the noblewomen researchers on both Expedition Carolinas and on all past research expeditions who are working to uncover crucial shark insights related to their species' conservation.

Sharks swimming off the New York coast is nothing new. Last November another great white shark was spotted near Long Island and it was much bigger than Freya, weighing more than 3,500 pounds. Her last ping in April showed her somewhere in the mid-Atlantic.

Nukumi, pronounced noo-goo-mee, is named after the legendary wise old grandmother figure of the Native American Mi'kmaq people, a culture that has deep roots in Canadian Maritime provinces, particularly Nova Scotia where an OCEARCH science team was able to tag, sample, and release her back into the water.

Nukumi is the largest great white OCEARCH has studied in the Northwest Atlantic and s known as the queen of the ocean. She's is estimated to be 50 years old, measuring 17 feet, 2 inches long.

You can track Freya, Nukumi, and other sharks in real-time with the OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker, and learn more at Ocearch.org.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.

Stunning Photos Capture Toy Thief Coyote Playing Just Like a Dog Stunning Photos Capture Toy Thief Coyote Playing Just Like a Dog