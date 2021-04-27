7 Reasons Why Central New York is The Best Part of The State

New York is a love-it-or-hate-it-state to live in. Central New York out of all the regions is the best part of the state to live in, here's why.

Maybe I have a very positive outlook on things, but I love this area. I'm not a lifelong resident by any stretch, but I can see why a lot of people love this region. Even though someone in the hall when I mentioned writing this had said "Seven!? I couldn't think of one!". Let's get started.

Scenery: I think this could apply to almost any part of the state to be fair except for New York City or Buffalo. But if you go just 20 minutes outside of Utica or Rome you're in the country and it's beautiful! Drive Time: The radio station is in Marcy, New Hartford is 10 minutes away. Rome is a very short drive. I don't think I have had a drive that took me more than 15 minutes since I have moved here. Prices: Sure, taxes are still what you would come to expect in New York. Made a dish the other night that cost me about $10 less than when I lived in the Capital Region. Courtesy: All in all, the people here are much friendlier. People will wave at you, or hold a door for you and actually say thank you. Not nearly as many rude people here as in other areas of the state. Food: Italian food in this area is on point. Pizza is even further on point as well. But I am noticing a lot of other great places that aren't Italian too. Personally, I love Mitsuba in New Hartford. Breweries: There are just so many of them!! It's Central: I mean, duh.. Central New York. Albany is only 1 1/2 hours. Rochester is right around 2. New York is about 4. Buffalo is 3. Day trip galore all year.

Agree or disagree?

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now