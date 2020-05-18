New York State Police are announcing the circumstances surrounding a car vs. pedestrian accident involving a 6-year-old in Deerfield.

State Police say Sunday morning around 11 a.m. a 6-year-old girl was walking with a friend on Cosby Manor Road, when she turned and ran into the middle of the roadway.

According to Police, At the same time, a Jeep being driven by 24-year-old Timothy Flihan was traveling eastbound and he swerved to try and avoid hitting the girl, but was unsuccessful.

The 6-year-old was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and no tickets were issued as a result of the accident.

Police are blaming pedestrian error for the accident and Flihan was negative for any drug or alcohol test at the scene.