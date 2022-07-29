5G Manufacturing Campus Opens in Syracuse, New York

In a press release on Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 5G-wireless technology leader JMA Wireless had officially opened its new headquarters in Syracuse, New York.

The JMA campus houses the company's new headquarters and "factory of the future." The company plans to invest $100 million in a multi-phase project, creating more than 200 jobs on the south side of Syracuse and making Central New York a national 5G hub.

In her press release, Governor Kathy Hochul stated "JMA's expansion into Syracuse will unlock hundreds of new jobs and further establish Central New York as a hub for innovation. This multi-million dollar investment is a testament to our transformative, regionally focused economic development strategy. By initiating policies that attract growing businesses to our communities, we are building economic momentum across Upstate New York and upholding our commitment to creating the jobs and technologies of the future."

The project included the revitalization of the historic Hotel Syracuse, expanision of the Tech Garden, renovation of the former Excellus building, and the redevelopment of the former Post Standard building.

JMA is a world leader in 5G production, and they design, code and manufacture all of their equipment in the United States. And with a company like this only an hour drive away, Binghamton could be positioned to reap the rewards of improved 5G coverage at some point in the near future.

"This is a historic moment and the critical first step to restoring American leadership in global wireless technology, as we establish Syracuse as a national 5G hub," said JMA Chief Executive Officer John Mezzalingua. "We appreciate Governor Hochul's partnership as we add more than 200 jobs and invest over $100 million in Central New York."

