5 Reasons Women Should Attend The Guy's Expo

1. If you're in the market, there are going to be a lot of men at this event - men arm wrestling, men looking at manly things, men eating and drinking...you know...men. So yeah, it's not a bar, you don't have to wear heels, and you can still meet some guys.

2. You can win a $500 gift card from Lincoln-Davies Building Supply . Maybe you're not building anything right now - but you can still find some great stuff for your patio or deck, along with home decor items, grills, and other home accessories.

3. Eating and Drinking! There will be alcohol tastings, food trucks, and shots to try throughout the event.

4. You can win one of three amazing trips - a bear-hunting expedition to Canada, a trip to NYC to see the Yankees, or a trip to Las Vegas.

5. You can get a jump on holiday shopping for your best guy by checking out what's new and what's coming from vendors like Herb Philipson's and Lincoln-Davies.

BONUS REASON: If you bring your man to the Guy's Expo, you can totally remind him of what a great time he had the next time he doesn't want to go to the mall with you!

Additional Info:

The 2018 Guy’s Expo will take place at the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday, September 22nd from Noon to 5pm, presented by Lincoln Davies.

The Guy's Expo will feature everything Guys love - power tools, tractors, hunting & fishing, cars, hot babes, beer, and fabulous trip giveaways, along with arm wrestling, food eating & CrossFit competitions!

Trip Giveaways:

5 Day Vegas High Roller Package

5 Day Canadian Bear Hunting Expedition

NY Yankees Overnight Getaway

This event is family friendly and open to all.