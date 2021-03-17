5 COVID Rules You Forgot Are Still in Place in Utica and Rome New York
COVID-19 and the rules that come with it are still going strong in New York.
Can you believe the COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year? It's crazy to think it's been that long. When the pandemic began so did a ton of rules. Wear a mask, social distance, certain businesses close, and more all took effect in New York. While some rules have loosened or changed, there are some still in effect that you probably forgot about.
5 COVID Rules You Forgot Are Still in Place in New York
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.