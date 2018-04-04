What Is The ’24-Hour Challenge’?

Each and every day we learn about crazy new internet challenges. Have you heard of the 24 hour challenge?

The 24 hour challenge is simple. You pretty much hide out in a location for 24 hours, and see what you can get away with. Fox News reports teens and young adults are hiding out in chain stores and restaurants from Chuck E. Cheese’s to McDonalds.

The goal of the new fad, which apparently started with two Belgian teens in 2016, is to sneak inside a store or restaurant just before closing time, and remain there undetected until the next day, the newspaper reported. Retailers and police are trying to crack down on the sleepovers, citing safety concerns and the worry it causes to parents.

Walmart has been dealing with the issue of unwanted overnight guests with the toilet paper aisle being the main hideout of choice.

BONUS VIDEO