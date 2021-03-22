The City of Rome is gearing up for spring. Are you ready for baseball to return? Rome Youth Baseball is gearing up for registration for the 2021 season.

Registration is now open through April 26th for all area youth. According to their website, registration is for ages of 4-12 residing in Oneida County and the surrounding area.

League age is based on age prior to May 1st 2021. Any payer that turns 4-years-old in the months of May, June, July, and August is eligible for T-Ball Division.

Here's a look at the different leagues, ages, and costs:

1) T-Ball (League age 4-5) $50 ($25 fee plus prepaid $25 in raffe tickets)

2) Rookie/Coach Pitch (League age 5-7)- $75 ($50 fee plus prepaid $25 in raffle tickets)

3) Minor (League age 7-9) $100 ($50 fee plus prepaid $50 in raffle tickets) *9 years old eligible to try out.

This year all signups are online at Rome Youth Baseball's website.

Here's A Look At The Season Schedule

Evaluations For Minor and Major- All Players- Week of April 19th at Bell Road Fields, dates TBD on weather and field conditions.

Team Practices Start- Week of April 26th. These dates are tentative based on weather and field conditions.

Opening Day- Opening Day will be held on Saturday May 8th.

End Of Season- The end of season will wrap up on June 30th.

Volunteer And Help Out

Before and during the season, there are a number of volunteer positions available for all leagues. Currently the available volunteer opportunities available are for coaches, assistant coaches. and scorekeepers. If you are interested, please complete a volunteer application and email them at romenyyouthbaseball@gmail.com.