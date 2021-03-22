With opening day less than a month away, the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango has announced lots of plans for new activities, plus one secret project.

Opening day at the park is scheduled for April 17. A recent Facebook post peaked our interest with the picture of a hole in the ground, construction in progress, and the use of heavy equipment. What do you think they are up to?

I'm no Sherlock Holmes, but judging by the penguin emojis, a safe bet may be a new home for their African Penguins. They will be part of the Wild Animal Park's special events soon after they officially open for the year. Here are some of the other plans for the year.

The Park will open with a bang, hosting World Penguin Day on April 25. Their African Penguins will be performing special shows and feedings.

Homeschool Teacher Appreciation Day is April 27, with free admission for teachers and discounted admissions if they want to include students in the trip.

Plans also include the park's first Scavenger Hunt on June 6. Hints will be hidden throughout the park, find them all and win a prize.

The popular Drive Thru Safari will also be returning on May 1. The facility is also expecting their 1st Giraffe calf sometime in July or August. You can see all the planned events on their website. Can't wait until April 17 to see the animals? The Wild Animal Park currently offers special encounters with their sloths, hippo, giraffes, otters, and penguins for up to six people. Get more info and book a time at The Wild Park.com

