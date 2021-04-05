While every season is tick season, we will see a much larger population this spring and summer due to weather conditions making them hungry and very active.

The great outdoors is calling, but beware, the ticks are starving! I found three on my cat in the morning and another later in the afternoon—unfortunately, the Northeast in for a very high level of tick activity this year.

Pests.Org has released their Northeast tick forecast for 2021.

The National Pest Management Association, are forecasting a summer that’s cooler than recent years and wetter than average. Since humidity is a big driver of tick populations and activity during the warmer months, this means that the northeast will see more tick activity in 2021 across the region, with tick season lasting from around April to mid-to-late October. [Pests.Org]

It's vital for your pets, indoor and outdoor, to be on a flea and tick treatment. AKC says pets can get tick-borne diseases like Lyme disease, Ehrlichiosis, Anaplasmosis, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Babesiosis, Bartonellosis, and Hepatozoonosis. All can have serious health consequences.

What Are the Symptoms of Lyme Disease in Humans?

The early symptoms can be so mild they're missed and chalked up to an "off day." If you found a tick attached to you, you must watch for symptoms. According to Health NY, in 60-80% of cases, the first symptom is a rash, known as erythema migrans, that:

Occurs at or near the site of the tick bite.

Is a "bulls-eye" circular patch or solid red patch that grows larger.

Appears between three days and one month after the tick bite.

Has a diameter of two to six inches.

Lasts for about three to five weeks.

Could be warm to the touch.

Is usually not painful or itchy.

Sometimes leads to multiple rashes.

Ticks will attach themselves anywhere, including the thighs, groin, trunk, armpits, and behind the ears.

When the rash appears, you could suffer from joint pain, chills, fever and fatigue, but it may seem too mild to require medical attention. As Lyme disease progresses, severe fatigue, a stiff neck, tingling or numbness in the arms and legs, or facial paralysis can occur.

Lyme disease's most severe symptoms may not appear until weeks, months, or years after the tick bite. These can include severe headaches, painful arthritis, swelling of the joints, and heart and central nervous system problems.

Protect yourself by wearing light-colored clothes and tuck pants into socks and shirt into pants. Always use insect repellant, and check for ticks. For more information, visit the CDC.